Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

