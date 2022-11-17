Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.93. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $283.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

