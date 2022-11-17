Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,026,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,327,000 after purchasing an additional 236,318 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,654 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 307,075 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

