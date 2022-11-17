Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.13.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

