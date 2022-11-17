Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

