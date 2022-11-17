Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $320.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

