Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 263,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Trading Up 0.4 %

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant stock opened at $188.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.