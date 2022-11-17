Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

