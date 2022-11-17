Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.89) to €54.90 ($56.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.09 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

