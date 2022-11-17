Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 827,023 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 75.9% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 308,313 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMC opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $52,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

