Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

