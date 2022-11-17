Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 456.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJI stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.60. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

