Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

