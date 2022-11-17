Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 144 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $135.20.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

