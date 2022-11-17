Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,139 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,059,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 546,212 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 496,036 shares during the period.

EWJ opened at $54.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $70.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

