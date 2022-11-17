Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSML opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $69.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

