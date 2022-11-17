Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Moody’s by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 13.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

MCO stock opened at $296.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.