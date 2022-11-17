Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,768 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 4.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.55. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

