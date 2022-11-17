Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,856 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $155,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 27.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,696,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 368,575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 315.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $464,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $464,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,489,849 shares in the company, valued at $69,682,456.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,862 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

