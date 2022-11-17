Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,043 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,043 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.30.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $262.24 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

