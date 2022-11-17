Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,607 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,607 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,186,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 288,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

