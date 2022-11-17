Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

PSA stock opened at $291.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

