Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,650 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

