Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 77,931 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,931 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.42 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.