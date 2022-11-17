Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.95 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Boston Beer by 20.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Beer by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $904,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.5 %

SAM opened at $377.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.17 and its 200-day moving average is $347.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 176.49 and a beta of 0.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Boston Beer Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

