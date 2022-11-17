Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

