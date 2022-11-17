Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $199.01 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $215.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.95.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

