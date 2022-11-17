Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.42.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.43 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.