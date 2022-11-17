Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,275.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 115,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.8 %

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NFG opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.