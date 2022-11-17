Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Position Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 73,846 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $50,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 985.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,286,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,167,844 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,764,000 after buying an additional 4,884,220 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

