Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 38,303 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Insider Activity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

