Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Amcor by 69.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

AMCR stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

