Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281,489 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Fortive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FTV opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

