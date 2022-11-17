Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

Edison International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

