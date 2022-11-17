Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.05 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

