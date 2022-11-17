Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BR opened at $142.96 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.