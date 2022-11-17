Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $179.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

