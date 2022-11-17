Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.23 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

PPG stock opened at $128.99 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

