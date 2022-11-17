Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.28 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

