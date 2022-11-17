Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.94 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,369 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Kroger Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KR opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

