Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

HRL stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

