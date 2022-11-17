Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $189.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average is $172.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

