Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $2.10 Million in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,509 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNV opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

