Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $2.27 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 92.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $190.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.