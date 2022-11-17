Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,244,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 394,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

