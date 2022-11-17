Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180,514 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

DAL stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

