Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

