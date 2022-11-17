Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,651 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $4,522,842. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

