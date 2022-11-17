Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of DOX opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

