Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $243.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

